IPART review needed to change how Blayney Council and others assess rates

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
November 25 2022 - 7:30am
"The one size fits all model does not work," How rate pegging is sending councils broke

The increasing costs of fuel, construction supplies, plant and equipment, contractors rates and expected wage increase along with heavy rains damaging the roads, sporting grounds and other amenities, significant pressure is being placed on Blayney Shire Council's financial sustainability.

