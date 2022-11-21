Blayney Chronicle
Blayney abattoir roof collapses during another fire.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:00am, first published 10:19am
The scene of the fire. Picture by Casey Dixon.

The old abattoir building in Blayney has once again been set alight with a multi-agency fire response being launched on Monday night.

