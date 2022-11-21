The old abattoir building in Blayney has once again been set alight with a multi-agency fire response being launched on Monday night.
The Blayney brigade was supported by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 216 Bathurst including their Hazmat van, NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance and crews from RFS Millthorpe and Blayney.
A brigade from Orange was stationed in Blayney to respond to other fires if needed.
The alarm was raised at 7.20 on Monday night when the Blayney brigade received a building fire call to the building on Hill Street.
Retained firefighter Casey Dixon said that the location of the fire made it particularly hazardous for the firefighters and the community.
"The fire was located on the second floor of the building near the old cool rooms," she said.
"That locality created a number of obstacles for us, a number of logistical problems and dangers."
At one stage the roof gave way and Ms Dixon said that they were very reluctant to enter.
"We found it difficult to find how they even accessed it to start the fire so we were more of a defence outside mostly," she said.
Apart from the danger of the fire and the risks the toxic smoke plumes can pose to the nearby residents, the asbestos is a serious issue for those entering the building.
"The site is heavily contaminated with cancer causing asbestos," she said. "Breathing in asbestos fibres can cause asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma."
The abandoned abattoir site is privately owned property and trespassers can be prosecuted.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
