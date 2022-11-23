The Blayney community is rallying behind the people of Eugowra with three ways that you can throw your support behind them and bring some cheer for Christmas.
The Blayney VIEW club have a strong association with the Eugowra VIEW club and the Blayney president Sally Green is now calling out to the Blayney community to help bring a bit of cheer to those in need.
"We'd like people to get vouchers from places like Bunnings, Mitre 10, Big W and Kmart so that when they've finally worked out what it is that they need they can then go along and grab something."
Drop off points are at Ashcroft's on Pym in Millthorpe, Blayney Visitors Centre and Greens at Mandurama and they need to be dropped off at either location before the 6th of December to allow for distribution.
The Blayney business community are holding a mega raffle with $300 worth of vouchers and heaps of great prizes from Blayney businesses to be drawn on the 8th of December!
Tickets are $5 each at participating businesses.
At Blayney Hospital the staff are organising a toy drive for the children of Eugowra and organiser Kate Burrell said that they were accepting donations up to December 20.
"We'd like to receive new, wrapped toys with the age and gender labelled on the outside," she said.
The presents can be dropped off at the administration office at Blayney Health Service.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.