Blayney Chronicle
Alarming pollution findings at Australia's largest gold mine threaten expansion plans

William Davis
By William Davis
November 22 2022 - 9:00am
Alarming pollution findings threaten Cadia expansion plans

Australia's largest gold mine could be spewing alarming quantities of potentially-toxic pollutants into the Orange skyline.

