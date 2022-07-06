Census data reveals Blayney's growth and who we are

Governments just love data and ever since the first census was held by the Babylonian Empire in 3000 BCE, where they counted livestock and quantities of butter, honey, milk, wool, and vegetables, they've been used to help build needed infrastructure, and also to justify not building it.
For those of us that love crunching a bit of data here are the key points from the 2021 Census.
Blayney shire's population has grown by 240 people since the last census was taken in 2016.
Across the entire shire there are 2,044 families with 1.9 children for families with children.
All up there are 3,241 private dwellings with 2.5 being the average number of people per household.
Although the recent mortgage interest rate increases have undoubtedly changed these numbers, Blayney is still one of the least expensive places to start a family in the central west.
In the shire 49.6 per cent of the population are male and 50.4 per cent are female.
Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islanders number 433 or 5.8 per cent. Non-indigenous is 6,588 or 87.9 per cent with 478 residents or 6.4 per cent not stating their background.
The median age is 43 with those in the 60-64 year bracket topping the figures with 572 people. Understandably the figures drop from ages 75 onwards however interestingly it seems our 20-24 year olds tend to be attracted elsewhere for work or university with the number dropping to 314.
Breaking that data down even further we find:
Blayney has long been a working class town and that's not changing. We're above average in our embrace of public education and below average in university or higher education training.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
