Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Sweet success for Chocolate on Purpose wit Indigenous Business of the Year Award

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sweet success for Chocolate on Purpose

Millthorpe chocolatier Fiona Harrison from Chocolate on Purpose has won the Indigenous Business of the Year Award at the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.