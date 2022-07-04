Sweet success for Chocolate on Purpose

Millthorpe chocolatier Fiona Harrison from Chocolate on Purpose has won the Indigenous Business of the Year Award at the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.
The awards were founded and hosted by Spend with Us, for small businesses.
Hundreds of people logged on to celebrate and cheer on nominees for the award ceremony.
Ms Harrison is a proud Wiradjuri woman living and operating Chocolate On Purpose on Wiradjuri Country.
"Chocolate On Purpose is Australia's first Indigenous chocolate company, combining premium chocolate with Australian native botanicals to create our 'Bush Food Chocolate range," she said.
"People would see the sign saying chocolate and they would come over, and when they would see the flavours and their brains would be going 'what's going on?' and they were very interested.
"For the eight years that I was at farmers' markets I was really testing recipes, getting feedback from customers and making sure that I could infuse the flavours and make combinations that really work together."
The awards were run by online marketplace for rural and regional small businesses Spend With Us to celebrate, highlight and recognise the talent that exists in rural and regional Australia.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
