Blayney Inner Wheel selects Robyn House as new president to 'Work Wonders'

Blayney Inner Wheel held their annual Changeover Luncheon on 28th June in the Blayney Community Centre. The lunch was catered by Kathryn Cumberland from Fuse Catering, who also provided the blue and yellow themed decorations, including sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine.
Thank you Kathryn and also Melise from Blayney Botanicals.
Outgoing President Sue Reynolds presented a generous donation to Red Cross, which was accepted by June Hutchison, representative for Red Cross Country Zone 17.
This donation was made possible by the generosity of our members and the wider Blayney community who support our fund-raising efforts so willingly.
Sue then had one last duty to perform before handing over the reins. Sue inducted our newest member, Iris Dorsett, after which Iris's 8-year-old grandson, Dash, entertained us with his excellent piano playing.
Dash has been learning music for only 18 months but is already showing remarkable talent.
Sue thanked her outgoing committee and then inducted new President, Robyn House. Robyn and her new committee will be working hard to live up to the 2022-23 International Inner Wheel theme, "Work Wonders".
We were honoured to have International Board Member, IWA Past President Elizabeth Tooke, and District A50 Chairman, Sue Brown from Cowra, to help us celebrate a year that has been very successful despite the ongoing disruptions of the Covid pandemic.
