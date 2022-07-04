Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Inner Wheel selects Robyn House as new president to 'Work Wonders'

By Janet Power
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:44pm
Blayney Inner Wheel held their annual Changeover Luncheon on 28th June in the Blayney Community Centre. The lunch was catered by Kathryn Cumberland from Fuse Catering, who also provided the blue and yellow themed decorations, including sunflowers in solidarity with Ukraine.

