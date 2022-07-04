Blayney Chronicle
St Joseph's Athletics Carnival a success

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 10:25pm
It took a number of attempts but St Joseph's Catholic Primary School finally found a break in the weather and were able to hold their annual athletics carnival on King George Oval. The rain held off, the pies were hot and it was the perfect way to end the second term.

