St Joseph's Athletics Carnival a success

It took a number of attempts but St Joseph's Catholic Primary School finally found a break in the weather and were able to hold their annual athletics carnival on King George Oval. The rain held off, the pies were hot and it was the perfect way to end the second term.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
