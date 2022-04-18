news, local-news,

Kiara Blyth has been crowned the Blayney Show's inaugural Young Woman of the Year, and is openly glad that the name has been changed from the term Showgirl. "The change is a very good move," she said, "I think that it's going to encourage a lot more young ladies to take part because 'Showgirl' has some unwanted connotations. "I think that this will help the movement grow a lot bigger and get a few more people involved, although I think that there may be scope for another name change as it still doesn't really reflect our role, we're more ambassadors for the show society than someone on a pedestal." READ ALSO: While the name may be different to reflect our current times, the nature of the competition remains unchanged and Kiara's reasoning for running for the role is a familiar one. "After hearing about everything that my friend Sally Nicholls gained from it when she won in 2019, I just thought it would be a lovely experience and wanted to get involved as well," she said. As a physiotherapist Kiara is used to meeting people from all walks of life, and the role of Young Woman will see that extended into the goings on behind the successful Blayney Show and hopefully into zone finals and the Royal Easter Show in 2023. "The goal is to be the best ambassador that you can be and encourage everyone to come to your local show in your local area and endorse the wonderful institution that is the show society."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/69fac9de-25b0-4c07-9bb5-d51340a61a32.JPG/r0_342_6000_3732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg