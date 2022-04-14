news, local-news,

Interpreting something like light and shade can take the artist in any direction. There can be the literal translation or there can be an emotional one, detailing the emotions caused by loss in a visual metaphor. Charlotte Crome's painting title 'Isolation in Grief' is certainly in the latter camp and won the $500 first prize at the Platform Arts Hub Blayney, Youth Textures of One competition. Describe by the judges as being 'Very well painted, difficult subject matter, deep concept,' the triptych of paintings represent an emotional time for the Year 12 Blayney High School student. READ ALSO: "It came from a time in my life when I lost someone that I loved," she said. "It was a really heart felt concept for me and I was trying to encapsulate the idea of grief and how it makes you feel." Inspired by the art movement Vanitas which incorporates the mixing of symbolism with objects, each of the three panels represent part of the grieving process. "The candle was symbolic of a dying out flame, a soul. The flower was wilting and is symbolic of the flowers laid on a grave and dying over time and the empty chair represents the empty space left after they're gone," she said. In the junior primary section the award winners were highly commended to Bay Wilson and first prize to Hannah Cook for her pastel work. The junior secondary work was won by Matilda Miskell and the highly commended Loretta Kervin award went to Archie Davis. The high school section saw Jennifer Fletcher receive a honourable mention for her stunning work 'Luminous'. The highly commended went to Tara Haynes for her artwork 'Stella.'

