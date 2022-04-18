news, local-news,

"We should organise....", "Wouldn't it be great if we could do...in Blayney?" or "If only we had the money to...". All these phrases and more are often bandied around our community groups that are often frustrated by the tasks involved in creating and coordinating a large community event. Help is at hand now through the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events program. Blayney Shire Council will be receiving $239,651 for funding towards events, and mayor Scott Ferguson is keen to hear from the community about what events that they would like to see take place across the shire. READ ALSO: "Concerts, stage shows, festivals, picnics or anything that reconnects communities," he said. "We want to support local jobs and inject cash into our local economies." To help organise the events Cr Ferguson said that council may consider some outside help to get the events off the ground. "There is a limited capacity of event volunteers in the region and council will consider employing a contracted event coordinator to execute the events," he said. "This funding will be a great opportunity to provide our community groups with the support that they need to run events." Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said that the events are required to be open to all members of the public, are free or have a small fee to enter and must be held before March 31 2023. "Interstate and international visitors are returning to regional NSW and this funding will assist the hospitality and tourism sectors," he said. Examples of activities eligible for funding include: Ineligible activities include: Expressions of Interest are open now and close on 8am Monday 9 May 2022. To submit an application and to find out more head to https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/news/featured-topics/community-events-program Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/11f98e86-67aa-45eb-a58b-3c437b9fade7.jpg/r2_169_958_709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg