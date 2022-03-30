Latest Blayney Mainstreet Master Plan is now on show

news, local-news,

The latest version of the Blayney Mainstreet Master Plan has been released and there have been a few tweaks to the second version released in November of 2021. The main elements within the master plan are a significant remodelling and redesign of the entrance to the railway station car park, a 40 zone from the railway line to Water Street, no new pedestrian crossing in the middle of Adelaide Street, the intersections at Church, Burns and Water Streets will be remodelled and if a traffic report suggests so, Farm Lane will revert back into a one way street. Blayney Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker said that after consultation with Transport for NSW the idea of an extra designated pedestrian crossing near the front of the Blayney Pharmacy wasn't possible, indeed the current one near the Exchange Hotel wouldn't be approved if an application was submitted today. "Transport for NSW have said that the existing crossing isn't warranted," he said. "They're happy for it to stay, but the traffic numbers don't require one." Instead of crossings Mr Baker said that there would be vehicle priority crossings put in place. "It wouldn't be a traditional separate pedestrian crossing but would be a lesser distance for pedestrians to cross," he said. Those types of crossings would feature at Church, Burns and Water Streets however it would mean that there would be no left turning lane off Church Street onto Adelaide Street. A situation that doesn't appeal to councillor Bruce Reynolds who questioned the decision during the March council meeting. "If you provide for two lanes it increases another risk," Mr Baker said. "We want to make the environment more inviting and safer for the pedestrians." The entrance to the railway station is undoubtedly the largest single project within the master plan. Landscaping and roadworks would be needed to close off Railway Lane as well as consultation with the relevant transport bodies. "There will need to be a lot of engagement as this is a reconfiguration of the road network," Mr Baker said. "It will make the whole environment much nicer, a real gateway onto the main street." Farm Lane, which runs along the side of Bernardi's Marketplace, could return to being a one-way street if the data supports it. "Transport for NSW have suggested that it be a shared zone, either a 10 or 30 zone however we've made no decision on a one way as we need more analysis to make sure it suits all the businesses that access the lane," Mr Baker said. Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/9dc523dc-2abd-44aa-a463-8df90076e428.JPG/r62_173_5938_3493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg