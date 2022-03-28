news, local-news,

With all the rain we've been having there are a lot of spiders and bugs everywhere. Nearly all of them you wouldn't want to see, but across Blayney's two main parks, Heritage and Carrington, there are some bugs that are well worth discovering. Residents at Lee Hostel have created a new intergenerational activity that is designed to connect them with the younger members of the Blayney community. The residents have painted 10 red lady bugs on pebbles and have added a special number and hashtag on the bottom. There's also a special gold bug that will be hidden as well to which there is a prize attached. Once discovered that bugs special code will reveal what the prize is. Diversional Therapist Kaelene Masters said that designing and creating each rock will help the residents involved. "It allows them a real connection with the community as well as enjoying creating the artworks and improving their mental health," she said. On Tuesday March 29 the bug-rocks will be secreted in the parks and the idea is to find the rocks, take a photo of it and using the hashtag painted underneath post it on the Lee Hostel Facebook page. Then the real fun begins with the opportunity for the person finding it to then hide the bug somewhere else, and it doesn't have to be local. "We'd really like for people to hide them in parks wherever they may be heading and we want to see just how far they can travel," Ms Masters said. Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

