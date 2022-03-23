Michelle Pryse Jones named as a recipient of the 2022 NSW Rural Scholarship Program

news, local-news,

Bathurst Electorate local and recently elected Blayney Shire Councillor Michelle Pryse Jones has been named as one of 24 recipients of the 2022 NSW Rural Scholarship Program. Future Women, in partnership with the NSW Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor MLC and the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole MP, are proud to launch the Rural NSW Scholarship for a second time. Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said regional women like Michelle are the lifeblood of so many bush communities. "Michelle has already gone above and beyond for our community, and this program will boost her leadership potential as she inspires the next generation of local leaders," Mr Toole said. Michelle, a recently elected councillor of Blayney Shire Council, is the owner and operator of CRT Rural Merchandise store (Hill and Crofts) and has a strong passion for women in business and the role a diverse education plays in their success. Alongside her family business she has experience across disability, agriculture, finance and education sectors developing her skills and knowledge in accounting, financial management, HR, marketing, communication and administration. "I have recently been elected as a Councillor for the Blayney Shire Council and through this platform I hope to be able to support the community at another level and will work actively to progress some of my personal passions and interests. Providing post school pathways for young people, particularly those from rural areas that face greater barriers to accessing further education than their city counterparts, is strong interest and passion," said Mrs Pryse Jones. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor, who met with Michelle on a recent visit to the Bathurst Electorate, said the program is designed to connect driven and passionate women from all ages and backgrounds, and help them in developing leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career. "The cohort, made up of small business owners, psychologists, farmers, business leaders, pilots and field workers will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals both personally and professionally," Mrs Taylor said. To find out more, visit: https://futurewomen.com/rural-womens-scholarship/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/70c54df5-23b0-4e3c-b192-3fcfc85d245d.JPG/r0_422_4032_2700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg