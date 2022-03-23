news, local-news,

As Blayney Shire Council's staff manicures the lawns and gardens around the town and villages, out along Glenelg Road nearby landholder Ian McRae has been spraying blackberry and St John's Wort at his own cost and time. "These lanes and roads haven't been sprayed for five years," he said. "Council have a duty of care to control weeds and it's just not happening. I'm doing council's job for them." Mr McRae said that council's rule that fallen timber on the side of the road is not to be removed due to it providing habitat for native fauna was ridiculous if they couldn't even control weeds. "The blackberry is a breeding ground for foxes and rabbits," he said. Mr McRae contacted Upper Macquarie County Council, the body responsible for weed control in Blayney and they suggested that he put his name on a waiting list. Blayney councillor Bruce Reynolds is Blayney Shire Council's representative on UMCC and contacted Mr McRae to suggest that he speak both to UMCC and Blayney council directly. Mr McRae took him up on that offer and spoke to Blayney councillors in the public forum during Monday night's council meeting. "Upper Macquarie County Council is partly funded by our shire and it's clearly not working," he said. "It's grossly underfunded." As the weeds grow blackberry seeds are distributed by birds causing problems for nearby properties and as an experienced farmer, Mr McRae knows the costs and time involved. "You have to spray these weeds for three years if you want to control them properly," he said. During his speech Mr McRae also questioned why council was spending so much money on town plans and not on its core duties. "It's not fair that farmers, per head, pay more rates that the townies and don't get an effective service." Cr Reynolds said that Blayney council was not alone in their weed control problems "All four councils in Upper Macquarie all have bio-security directions against them which is a stage before fining," he said. "They therefore need to have a commitment to undergo roadside spraying." "Blayney council is looking at ways of increasing funding for roadside funding." Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/e58f713b-4a04-47da-83f8-695a1ee2ad1b.JPG/r0_408_6000_3798_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg