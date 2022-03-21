YOUR SAY: Changes will destroy the village aesthetic

news, local-news,

Blayney Council's proposed changes to the Blayney Land Environment Plan need to be challenged and resisted as they threaten the nature and attractiveness of Millthorpe. Make no mistake, these changes will benefit only those sub-division developers. Reducing the size of the Millthorpe Village heritage zone will result in the "gem" of its heritage streets being surrounded and suffocated by colourless housing estates. The reason why Millthorpe is so popular, is because it has grown organically, where businesses, shops and cafes, garages, sporting facilities and bowling clubs exist happily side by side, along its heritage streets. This is Millthorpe's beauty and is typical of the beauty and ambience of other villages in the Shire. READ ALSO: Dividing Millthorpe into a residential zone and a commercial zone will ruin what has been built up over 156 years. Has Blayney Council not listened to the loudly expressed community concerns on on the development of Millthorpe? Are Blayney Councillors afraid to challenge the non-elected planning officials who come up with these lifeless and uncreative approaches to development? The residents of Millthorpe are at present fighting ill considered subdivisions, a plan to "beautify" its streets and now a plan that will kill it off completely. Millthorpe's life-force is its diversity, threaten it and you threaten its continued prosperity. Russell Keogh Millthorpe

