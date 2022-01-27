news, local-news,

For the first time the Aboriginal flag has been transferred to public hands, and Wiradyuri elder Nyree Reynolds couldn't be happier. "I'm fiercely proud of this flag," she said. "For it now to be freely used by anyone is extremely important." 50 years after its creation by Luritja artist Harold Thomas the Australian government has permanently acquired the copyright in a historic deal. A $20 million tax-payer funded settlement announced on January 24 will now allow its free use by Indigenous community groups and sporting codes. in 2018 Queensland based WAM Clothing gained the exclusive worldwide licence for the use of the Aboriginal flag on clothing. For Ms Reynolds the fact that a non first nations company previously owned the copyright and licensed its use was difficult to deal with, but now with the flag free to be used, the creative uses by students and communities excites her. IN OTHER NEWS: "I never use the flag in my own artwork but whenever I work with kids it's surprising how many of them use it in their artwork," she said. "And I always let them because they're so proud of it." Ms Reynolds proudly wore her flag badge during the Australia Day ceremony in Blayney on Wednesday and has done so for many years. She also feels a wave of pride whenever she drives past the flag that flies from the Blayney Shire Council flag pole. "I love seeing it flying outside council chambers and I also have a friend from the Blue Mountains and when she comes through Blayney she waves at the flag."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/99352429-5ec2-447f-a317-e8532abc4403.jpg/r0_39_600_378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg