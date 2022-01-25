news, local-news,

New fencing around the entire grounds, a dedicated bus bay, 120 parking spots and a new white fence around the western edge of the main field are just part of the projects to be undertaken in round eight of the Resources for Regions funding from the NSW government. Add to those building projects a new electronic scoreboard and the total of the latest King George Oval funding is $1,095,000. A 1.8 - 2 metre fence, similar to a school fence, will replace the chain fence currently in use around the entire block. The current tar netball courts will be turned into car parking spaces as will the remainder of Stillingfleet Street down to Queen Street. With all vehicles parking at that location the main entry will be moved to the southern end of the ground near the toilet block. The new fence will turn into the ground where the current entrance is and form a bus parking bay outside of the ground on the corner of Charles Street and Carcoar Street. Entry and exit for the bus bay will be via Charles Street. The bus bay will also be used as car parking for smaller events. Ambulance parking and disabled parking will be on the northern edge of the new change rooms. Although many football fans will miss the opportunity to cheer on their teams from their vehicles, Blayney Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker said that the current situation of cars being able to drive in front of the canteen area and in other pedestrian areas was no longer acceptable. "The objective is to eliminate the interaction between motor vehicles and pedestrians," he said. "We want to remove the area where everyone drives in now to being external to the ground. It can then be used as a bus drop off as well as car parking. "Not only was it dangerous but the soil was being compacted where the cars were parking. The ground is also in line for new lights and the building of the new change rooms, although delayed, will bring the oval up to the quality of a much larger centre. Regular visitors will be glad to see that after a few season of absence a new electronic scoreboard will be installed at the southern end. Scheduled works will take place in and around the current construction projects. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said that King George Oval will become even more of a hub. "This will really make King George Oval a top-class sporting facility," he said.

