Honoured and proud is how Phil Nankivell has described being named as Blayney Shire's Citizen of the Year. It's been a big 12 months for the man everyone calls 'Nank' who began it with steering the Blayney Show through its biggest year ever and ended it handing his presidency over after 38 years in the role of president. "I'm a little overawed," he said during his speech. "Like anyone that works in the community if you have a love for it, a real passion for it, I'll continue to be a part of the show even if I've retired from being president." In 2021 Phil was presented with the Presidents Innovation Award for the Young Farmers Programs. Blayney Shire Volunteer of the Year: Jill Soo Jill has been a member of the Blayney Rotary Club since 2006 and was the first female President of the Club. Jill has been awarded two Paul Harris Fellowships for her meritorious service to the community through Rotary and can regularly been seen with her apron on assisting with the Rotary BBQ, which is no different today. Jill is an active member of the Inner Wheel Club of Blayney, the Blayney Garden Club, Blayney Probus Club is a strong supporter of the Blayney Shire Community Men's Shed. Jill has supported and sponsored many community events and activities including the Blayney Show, Blayney Harness Racing Club and Blayney Bears Rugby League. Blayney Shire Community Event of the Year: Blayney Shire Horse Sports Ranch Sorting Event Blayney Shire Horse Sports held the Ranch Sorting event in January 2021 at the Central West Equestrian and Livestock Centre, becoming the biggest event of its type ever seen in Australia. There were over 1,200 runs over the weekend with over $17,000 being paid out in prize money for the winning teams. Blayney Shire Australia Day Appreciation Award: Martin Farr Martin works tirelessly for the Carcoar Community. Whether it's selling raffle tickets, cooking a BBQ, organising family events you can depend on Martin to be there lending a helping hand. He is very active within the community and is always trying to get people involved. Blayney Shire Australia Day Appreciation Award: Heather Fillery Heather is a long time contributor to fundraising and volunteering in the Blayney Shire. Heather tackled a monumental effort in fundraising in 2021 raising approximately $50,000 for the MS foundation. Heather brought together the community to take part in the MS Swim-a-thon. A 24 hour event which involved 90 swimmers and over 15,000 laps and that was seamless in organisation. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

