From the age of two, not long after learning to walk, Tate Hutchison was perched on a small motorbike and ready to roll. That bike had training wheels and by the time he was three, the training wheels were gone. Then at four he was allowed to race and the family now travels throughout the state nearly every weekend. Those years have worked their magic because now at the ripe age of eight, Tate has come eighth from a total field of 59 riders in the Coffs Harbour Under 10 65cc B group final. The purpose built track at Coffs Harbour Stadium X is perfect for the type of racing Tate is involved in, a cross between motocross and supercross and with 59 riders in total, the elimination rounds are intense. "This year I rode a bigger bike so I was nervous because I haven't practiced much on this bike, and I didn't want there to be mud," Tate said. "But when I got there on the start line for my first heat race I was so excited to be back." His dad Matthew Hutchison said that the selection process is by a lottery where they select the riders and then make up two groups. "Once you're in that group it's the one you stay in, and on the Friday you race a qualifier which determines your gate pick," he said. "Like, if you're the fastest qualifier you'll pick gate number one." Tate's first qualifier didn't go well and he qualified at 19th place, but in his second race he improved substantially. "I went up there hoping to be in the top 10, there was 56 riders on the day and the split us into two groups," he said. "I qualified 19th as I had a bad start and a few errors on the track. "I tried really hard in the next race to get a good gate pick for the final and I placed 5th, and in the final I came 8th. "I was so happy I did a little loud rev as I pulled into the pits." With all that excitement now out of the way the family are now planning for regular trips around the state including a trip to Wollongong. During the school holidays Tate and his mate Jayce Wallis spend nearly all their free time riding around the track between Blayney and Orange. For Tate, it's all about the freedom. "I love the freedom I get when I'm alone on my bike and how going fast over jumps are really fun," he said. Jayce has also been on a bike since he was four. "Since I was four, my dad got me into riding with my first peewee 50, and doing big jumps is what I love," he said. As for his performance in Coffs Harbour, he couldn't be happier. "It was my first time, I felt good because dad had already shown me the track and it looked good, I was so excited," he said. "I was very happy with my results, I came 19th out of 27 riders." Both boys also have their idols and see going pro as a distinct possibility. "Hunter and Jett Lawrence and Matt Moss are my idols," Jayce said, whilst Tate's are closer to home. "My Dad has always been my number one hero, then it would have to be Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence as young Australian riders they took on the world and that's my dream," he said. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/41afa63d-5a67-4ceb-98ab-d41e21398e24.jpeg/r0_819_3024_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg