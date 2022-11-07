Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Buy Local

Lisa Norris opens her own cafe The Rustic Bean in Blayney

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
November 7 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Aseguinolaza, Lisa Norris, Christine Rimmer and Rachel Christian at the Rustic Bean. Picture by Mark Logan.

Blayney has a new cafe and the owner Lisa Norris is no novice when it comes to operating them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.