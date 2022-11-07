Blayney has a new cafe and the owner Lisa Norris is no novice when it comes to operating them.
Situated in the Bernardi's marketplace building The Rustic Bean is Lisa and her husband David Aseguinolaza's first ever solo endeavour.
"I've been working in hospitality for 28 years running kitchens in restaurants, pubs and cafes for other people and this is what I've always wanted to do," she said.
"When the opportunity to take over the cafe came up I had been working at an aged care facility for four years so we decided to do it ourselves."
The Old Mill Cafe, Turners Vineyard and Caleula Motor Lodge are all on Lisa's list of workplaces that she's enjoyed working at.
The pair have given the cafe a face lift with new paint, frosted windows and a brand of coffee unique to Blayney.
"Nearly everything we make is homemade and we sell Seven Miles coffee which is very popular," Mrs Norris said.
One of the most popular items are the sausage rolls that Lisa makes fresh every morning.
With plenty of tables Mrs Norris said the Rustic Bean is a place to sit back and relax without feeling as though you're about to be rushed out the door.
The Rustic Bean is open 8am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday and on Saturday 8am to 2pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
