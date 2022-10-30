The horse events were a last minute cancellation and a couple of food trucks could not attend because they were isolated because of flooding, but that didn't deter those that took advantage of a rare sunny day and headed to the Carcoar Show.
With gate-takings up 30 per cent on the 2019 number, the support from the general public was phenomenal.
In places the ground was still capable of trapping the unwary, and the show committee took the sensible step of moving events such as the sheep dog yard trials to higher ground.
President of the show society Andrew Winfield said that all the feedback that he received was positive.
"Carcoar Show is a success because of the strong committee who work tirelessly to bring people the best show possible," he said.
"This year they achieved that and more."
With free entry to all the pavilion entries the numbers were up across the board.
"There were some big numbers with the photography and especially with the flower entries so the free entry is something that we'll take a look at next year," Mr Winfield said.
Although the market stalls had to be distributed to wherever the ground was stable, the stallholders all expressed their happiness with how the day went.
In particular Alex MacLean, the operator of the show bag stand, said that after 40 years of doing regional shows he'll certainly be coming back.
"I have not experienced help and gratitude as I have at your show so I will be back if you will have me," he said.
Another popular attraction was the dog high jump as well as the Hammer Slammer that saw member for Calare Andrew Gee having on of the top whacks of the day.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
