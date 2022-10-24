Blayney High School to host inaugural Wellbeing Expo

Blayney High School is gearing up to host their inaugural Wellbeing Expo on Tuesday November 8, and the line up of service providers and community groups is expanding every day.
Open to both the students and the Blayney community the expo is sponsored by Our City Real Estate and will be open from 10am to 2pm.
There will be demonstrations and each group will have a stall.
Trang Hue Vietnamese will have her food van open from 12 - 2pm and it will be accessible to the community.
Currently the following stalls will be at the expo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.