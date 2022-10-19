Grand Western Lodge opens up to help Ukrainian refugees

With his occupancy certificate safely filed away and negotiations underway for a two-year occupancy of the Grand Western Lodge in Millthorpe, owner Ian Gillings has opened the doors, for free, to some very special guests.
When Millthorpe resident Pip Waters, who is helping to place Ukrainian families in homes across the central west, approached Mr Gillings in regards to hosting some of the families at the lodge, his reply was immediate.
"Pip contacted me and asked if I had any space to take refuge for up to four families and I said it would be my pleasure," Mr Gillings said. "Until the contract is signed and the miners arrive these families have had full access to all the facilities within the lodge."
So successful has it been that some of the families that initially arrived at the lodge in September have already, or soon will be, re-located to homes either in Millthorpe or the surrounding area, leaving a family of five that will be moving to the convent in Molong when it opens.
"Depending on what type of visa they have many of the parents have already found work," Mr Gillings said. "One is a builder, one is a welder and another is a cook so finding work for them was easy, it's finding them somewhere to live that's difficult."
As work continues on renovating the old convent in Molong Ms Waters said that at the moment the project was $10,000 short, but with all going well over the next two weekends, the building will have its open day on Sunday, November 6.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
