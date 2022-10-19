Blayney Chronicle
Grand Western Lodge opens up to help Ukrainian refugees

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
October 19 2022 - 6:26am
With his occupancy certificate safely filed away and negotiations underway for a two-year occupancy of the Grand Western Lodge in Millthorpe, owner Ian Gillings has opened the doors, for free, to some very special guests.

