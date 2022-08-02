Blayney Chronicle
Lyndhurst, Newbridge and Mandurama are to receive new bus shelters.

By Paul Toole
August 2 2022 - 7:30am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Mayor Scott Ferguson and members of Lyndhurst community are looking forward to a better bus stop for the village.

Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the local community is set to benefit from more than $37,500 in grants for improved infrastructure at local bus stops.

