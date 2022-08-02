Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the local community is set to benefit from more than $37,500 in grants for improved infrastructure at local bus stops.
In Blayney, grants have been approved for a total of 3 brand new bus stop shelters to be built in Lyndhurst, Mandurama and Newbridge.
"Bus stops are often utilised as we travel around and go about our daily lives and these new shelters will enhance safety and accessibility for all commuters," Mr Toole said.
"Safety is an important aspect of the works, which include constructing shelters that will be installed with aids such as guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators and lighting, and improving kerbside access and in some cases, an upgraded or new shelter."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the funding for Bathurst is part of the latest round of the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme (CPTIGS) to improve bus stop infrastructure.
"This scheme is part of the NSW Government's commitment to provide accessible public transport infrastructure across the state and I'm pleased to announce this latest round of grants, totalling more than $2.1 million," Mr Farraway said.
The scheme provides subsidies to support the construction or upgrade of bus stop infrastructure owned and maintained by local councils across regional NSW. Forty-four regional councils, community groups and schools applied for the grants under the latest round of the scheme.
Mayor of Blayney Shire Scott Ferguson said Blayney Shire Council is grateful for the funding.
"Blayney's public transport is well used by residents across all of our villages, and it is great to see shelters will be built to make bus stops more accessible and safer for commuters in our villages," Mr Ferguson said.
