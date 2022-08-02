Cadia community group is hoping for answers from Newcrest

When an event such as the July 22 shutdown of the Cadia East mine occurs, with a blocked vent rise that resulted in workforce evacuations, it's understandable the community surrounding the mine will always have questions.
Residents are hopeful a regular meeting to be held at Cadia on Tuesday night, August 2, will shed some light on what the true situation is.
While speculation around the shutdown and the extent of the damage at the mine is rife and the closure of Cadia Road because of a subsidence risk has occurred, the Chair of the Cadia Community Sustainability Network Gem Green is hoping for a frank and open discussion on what has occurred at Cadia East.
"We're looking forward to seeing honest and transparent information shared as the community has many questions to hand," she said.
"Is there water leaking into the vent? What are the volumes of water? Will the vent be decommissioned or repaired? What are the chances of subsidence on the Cadia Road?"
Although the questions regarding the mine's operation are important to the group, in particular the potential impact on bore levels, it's the day-to-day inconvenience of having Cadia Road closed that is having the most immediate impact.
"The issue of getting into Orange is the main one as the Gap Road is under repair and closed, the Errowanbang Road is severely congested with Flyers Creek Wind Farm vehicles and they're the two key routes other than the Four Mile Creek Road via Panuara into Orange," Ms Green said.
"This is lengthening the time taken to go into Orange for shopping and healthcare as well as it being more dangerous."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
