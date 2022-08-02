Blayney Chronicle
Cadia Community Sustainability Network is hoping for answers from Newcrest

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:43am, first published 2:23am
Cadia community group is hoping for answers from Newcrest

When an event such as the July 22 shutdown of the Cadia East mine occurs, with a blocked vent rise that resulted in workforce evacuations, it's understandable the community surrounding the mine will always have questions.

