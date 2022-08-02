Can Assist Blayney Community Cuppa for Cancer a success

The tables at the Blayney Community Centre were laden with a vast selection of baked goods and sandwiches last Friday for the Can Assist Blayney Community Cuppa for Cancer morning tea.
Advertisement
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.