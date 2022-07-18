Blayney Chronicle
Lock it or lose it is the message from Chifley Police District

By Mark Logan
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:15am, first published 3:52am
Sargent Karl Hutchings is encouraging Blayney residents to pay attention to securing garages and sheds to prevent further losses.

Data released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has shown that the number of thefts in Blayney have risen in the past 12 months and Chifley police have one simple message, lock it or lose it.

