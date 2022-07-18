Data released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has shown that the number of thefts in Blayney have risen in the past 12 months and Chifley police have one simple message, lock it or lose it.
As of March 2021 there were 97 incidences of theft in the Blayney Local Government Area. In comparison, up until March 2022 there have been 121.
Breaking those numbers down even further there were 18 incidences of Break and Enter dwelling to March 2021 and 25 to March 2022.
It was in break and enters into non-dwellings, ie sheds and garages, that saw a doubling of cases with nine to March 2021 and 19 to March 2022.
Steal from a dwelling increased from 13 to 17 in the same period.
Chifley Police District Inspector Adam Beard said that local police are focussing on the crime prevention strategy of 'Lock it or Lose it'. during the week of 18-22 July.
""Lock it or Lose it" is all about prevention, and as the name implies, simply securing your property can be all it takes to prevent becoming a victim of crime," he said.
"Whilst local Police will be out and about targeting property offenders and remaining visible within the community, this week is a great opportunity for the greater community to focus on home security and look to developing sound crime prevention measures which can be adopted."
As many criminals are opportunists and are likely to target homes with poor home security to steal belongings, Inspector Beard is encouraging the Blayney community to contact local police and discuss any crime concerns that they may have.
"Our staff can provide you with simple tips to prevent property crime," he said.
"Remember, that members of the community can enlist the assistance of our Crime Prevention Officer to conduct home or business safety assessments. "
"This is a free service NSW Police Force perform to harden our community against property crime.
"We should feel safe and secure in our own homes, and by taking a few simple steps, we call can make a significant difference."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
