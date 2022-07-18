Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Carcoar's footpath projects get the seal of approval

By Paul Toole
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Ferguson, Paul Toole, Jacob Hogan, Grant Baker and Geoff Paton in Carcoar where connectivity will be approved thanks to upgrades along Coombing Street.

Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has given his seal of approval for upgraded pathways in the village of Carcoar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.