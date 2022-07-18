Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has given his seal of approval for upgraded pathways in the village of Carcoar.
Mr Toole met with local Mayor Scott Ferguson and senior officials from Blayney Shire Council to see first-hand where improvements will be made to Coombing Lane and Eulamore Street.
The sealing of these two links will help connectivity in the village as they connect the town centre with the showground, retirement home and Hospital Museum.
Mr Toole said round eight of the Resources for Regions (RFR) initiative had seen several projects in the shire earmarked for upgrades.
"Funding of $805,414 under the RFR Active Movements Strategy for road safety projects has been made available to council to bring forward construction of shared pathways in the villages," he said.
This includes pathway projects in Carcoar, Lyndhurst, Newbridge and Millthorpe at the following locations:
Blayney Shire Mayor Scott Ferguson recognises the importance of these projects in the community.
"These projects improve the connectivity within our villages allowing for safe and accessible movements for our community," he said.
