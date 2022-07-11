The former Commonwealth Bank of Australia building on Adelaide Street in Blayney will reopen this Thursday July 14 as the King of the Pack Blayney.
King of the Pack is a tobacconist retail franchise group specialising in tobacco products and gifts and owner Gurinder Gosal said that the store would also offer locals a variety of confectionery and drinks.
"We're really wanting to discover what the town wants and needs and we'll have feedback forms for people to put in their ideas," he said.
"We want to be able to supply what the community wants at reasonable prices."
In what is the continued growth of retail in Blayney Mr Gosal said that his part ownership of the King of the Pack store in Orange was an inspiration to branch out on his own.
"There is no shop like ours here in Blayney so it will add to to main street," he said.
Mr Gosal said that the store will sell gift items and plans to offer a customised engraving service for those sprecial items. He will also be selling non-nicotine based vapes in the store.
With the ramp outside the shop adding to the convenience King of the Pack will also be open seven days a week.
Opening hours are Mon-Fri 7am to 6pm, Sat 9am-5pm and Sunday 9am to 3pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
