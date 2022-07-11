Blayney Chronicle
King of the Pack Blayney to open in former CBA building

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:22am
Owner of King of the Pack Blayney Gurinder Gosal is stacking the shelves in anticipation of opening up on Thursday.

The former Commonwealth Bank of Australia building on Adelaide Street in Blayney will reopen this Thursday July 14 as the King of the Pack Blayney.

