Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Lee Hostel to be operated by West Australian care group

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairman of the Lee Hostel Board Miles Hedge said that it's no longer possible for the community to run Lee Hostel. Photo: Miles Hedge

After years of uncertainty the future of Lee Hostel could soon be in the hands of a relative newcomer to the aged care sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.