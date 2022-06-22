After years of uncertainty the future of Lee Hostel could soon be in the hands of a relative newcomer to the aged care sector.
Based in Western Australia the group is expanding its operations into the eastern states and if negotiations carry along as well as they are, Blayney's Lee Hostel will be one of their first acquisitions in NSW.
Chairman of the Lee Hostel board Miles Hedge said that there were many factors involved in the decision and that since the Royal Commission into Aged Care, Lee Hostel's days as a community run organisation were coming to a very sharp closure.
"It's really quite simple," he said. "It's not just us at Lee Hostel. There are thousands of facilities like us around Australia and the Royal Commission has changed everything."
"If we want to run an independent community-run organisation we have to have a board that are experts in all aspects of the aged care act. We just can't find those people in Blayney. So most of the people on the board have indicated that they'd quit.
"I'm not qualified to sit on the board. No one in Blayney has the level of expertise that you need to run an aged care facility."
Lee Hostel are accredited until November 17, 2023 and even with those credentials secured, add to that the future requirement that every aged care centre must have a registered nurse on duty 24/7 and the need for a doctor to also be on the board, the options were limited.
That left the board with two choices to make - close the facility or find someone else to take it on.
The latter was the one that they decided upon and the search began.
From redeveloping the entire site to merging with the hospital or Uralba, Mr Hedge said that the board had tried everything to keep it independent, but was positive that the new group would help create an even better facility.
"They are currently doing their due diligence, they will keep all the staff's entitlements secure and they know aged care back to front," Mr Hedge said.
"It will be really good for the staff there as they will have new career opportunities that a larger group can offer."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
