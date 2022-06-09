The new roof at CentrePoint is leaking, but where from is a mystery

Blayney CentrePoint's $1.8 million roof is leaking, and no one knows exactly where it's coming from.
Scattered around the dry courts area there are buckets, towels and signs urging caution from users. Sporting groups that use the courts have had to cancel training and the YMCA classes have been moved to other parts of the complex.
Blayney Shire Council's Director of Planning and Environmental Services Mark Dicker said that council has known for a while that there are around six leaks, they just at this point don't know where they're coming from.
"It could potentially have something to do with the skylights," he said. "They're in both the pool hall and the dry courts and although it's all pointing to that, we can't confirm exactly what it is."
Without any obvious signs of leaking, a screw or a fissure of some kind, Mr Dicker said that there is no silver bullet.
What complicates matters is that there are two types of skylight in place. The ones in the dry court are different to those in the pool hall.
"We have issues with both," he said.
Council also can't identify who's responsible for the fault either.
"We don't know if the builder has actually done anything wrong,' Mr Dicker said. "We can't determine as yet if it's a condensation issue or any other issue and we need to rule them out first and then engage also with the architect and the manufacturer of the products."
Imported from Europe the panels were initially delayed by COVID-19 shipping problems. Then constant wind and rain delayed their installation further.
For the staff at the centre the leaking roof is a problem that they're having to work around.
Area Manager for The Y Mel Craft said that there has been an impact to the usual operations of the court at CentrePoint where the leaks are located.
"Where possible, programs and user group schedules have been adapted to ensure isolation of the leaking areas," she said.
"There have been a few instances of court user cancelations, however these have been mitigated where possible with program and schedule adaptations."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
