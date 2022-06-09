Blayney Chronicle
The new roof at CentrePoint is leaking, but where from is a mystery

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
June 9 2022 - 8:30am
Buckets, towels and signs are now a water feature of the dry courts area.

Blayney CentrePoint's $1.8 million roof is leaking, and no one knows exactly where it's coming from.

