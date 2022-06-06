With the Lithgow floods still fresh in our minds, the notion that Blayney could fall victim to two metre flood levels is thankfully extremely unlikely.
Flooding, albeit it a level of around 20 centimetres, is more likely in Blayney during heavy storms and in and around the Belubula River floodplain.
Blayney residents are familiar with seeing the parks around the river inundated with water, but elsewhere in town there is an increasing risk of what is described as overland flooding, water that flows down from the large upstream catchment and drains through the Blayney township.
To prepare for the increased possibility of flooding due to new developments and erratic weather patterns, Blayney Shire Council have put on public display three studies that detail the threats, challenges and solutions available.
Blayney councillor Bruce Reynolds said that it was important for residents to understand where flooding can occur in the township.
"Residents need to know if their property is at risk of flooding as it could have an impact on insurance costs," he said.
He also praised council for looking at the overland water issue well in advance of it becoming a serious problem.
"It's important to see that council is being proactive in regard to water management flow and flood management," he said.
"If funding becomes available council should look at building some retarding basins in the western and south-western part of town to try and reduce the amount of water that goes through at the peak."
The Blayney Retarding Basins Study - Concept Design Report is also on public exhibition and includes two scenarios. One is the original nine retarding basins identified in a 2015-16 report, the other is the best of the first scenario and others identified to perform well through further modelling.
The issue of overland flooding is one that Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson is well aware of.
"There are issues already with overland flooding in the higher parts of our town," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
