Jackson Randell is so special that he's had a book published about him, and what's even more special is that he's just started kindergarten at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.
Jackson was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome and as a result neither his finger or toes were able to grow properly in utero. An incredibly rare condition that only affects the fingers and toes, Jackson is just like any other five year old boy, as his teacher and grandmother will both agree on.
Jackson's grandmother Sharon Wasson is a kindergarten teacher and decided that a book will help his transition into school. Together with her daughter Melinda Wasson, the aunty and grandmother team have published the book titled 'My Friend Jackson.'
"I thought that that's the age when kids will begin asking questions so I thought that I would pre-empt any of those questions by writing the book," she said.
"It will be good for both teachers and other students to have it out there all in one go and Jackson's not being asked."
Mrs Wasson also said that the book would also help any other students that felt that they were in some way different to the rest.
"The book talks more about difference than being centred on Jackson's hands," she said. "It talks about kids having red-hair or blue eyes and things like that."
His kindergarten teacher at St Joseph's Fran Hodson said that Jackson was an incredible child.
"He's just so independent," she said, "He wants to do everything himself and will ask for help if he needs it."
"He's really upfront and comfortable about it and has this wonderful energy. He's certainly full of beans and does all the things that kids do."
Assistant Principal at St Joseph's Sally Ostini said that the book was a wonderful resource.
"It demonstrates tolerance, acceptance and respect," she said. "It reinforces what we believe at St Joseph's CPS, that we are all respected, valued and quite simply super special."
'My Friend Jackson,' can be borrowed from the St Joseph's CPS library or can be purchased from https://www.facebook.com/myfriendjackson-114704107912385/
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
