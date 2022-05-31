Carcoar's Australia Day fair to become a much smaller event in 2023

The Australia Day Carcoar Village Fair has been one of the biggest events on the Blayney shire calendar for many years, but next year it's going to be completely different.
Due to the demise of the Carcoar Village Association the event has been transferred to the Carcoar Sports and Recreation Club who will be meeting in July to work on what will become a much smaller event located behind the Royal Hotel.
Treasurer of the club Evan Lee said that due to the costs, time, logistics and volunteers involved in the fair it was no longer feasible to run it.
"What the sport and recreation club has that the village association didn't have is manpower," he said.
"It's just become so large and out of control and when you add all the work with the risk management from council and the traffic issues, for a small village it's bloody hard."
"What we need in Carcoar are permanent residents, not just visitors."- Evan Lee
Mr Lee said that in the end the increased numbers attending was of no real great benefit to the village at all.
"The businesses just can't serve that many people and we don't want something just for stallholders and food vans or anything like that," he said.
"What we need in Carcoar are permanent residents, not just visitors."
Mr Lee said that the club would look at developing four different events every year, all based around the seasons and incorporating events that mostly already exist.
"In Autumn we'll see the return of the Down 2 Earth Gardening Expo, in Summer whatever we develop for Australia Day, in Winter we'll be working with the St Paul's committee to develop something there and in Spring we have the Carcoar Show where we'll run the wood chop and quick shear competitions in the lead up at the back of the Royal Hotel," he said.
The location at the rear of the hotel has been chosen because the club's public liability insurance covers that area, Mr Lee said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
