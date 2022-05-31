In what could be described as a true 'village raising a child' scenario, four Millthorpe students have received a helping hand in their first year of university.
Jen Dwyer, Lachlan Begbie, Ruby Hobba and Eleanor Edwards have each received grants from the Country Education Foundation to ease their way into their lives at university.
They are just four of the 24 students who have received funding support from the foundation.
For Lachlan Begbie who is studying Interaction Design at the University of Canberra, the grant allowed him a technology upgrade to keep up with the processing power needed for his course.
"Interaction Design is digital design for websites and software but approaching it from a graphic design background," he said.
"It's more about how things look and how they use it. Making it more accessible, for instance, to those with visual or cognitive disabilities."
Jen Dwyer has made the move to Sydney to study Hospitality Management at International College of Management in Manly and has received an accommodation scholarship to help offset the high costs of renting.
Millthorpe locals will remember her from the Millthorpe Providore and that experience has led her to taking on the challenge of a three year course.
"I really enjoy working in hospitality and would love to work in a place like Fiji to help train people there where they don't have access to the type of training that we have here," she said.
The other students to gain support are Eleanor Edwards who is studying B. Music Performance-Classical Voice at the Conservatorium of Music Sydney, and Ruby Hobba who is studying B. Music - Theatre at the Australian Institute of Music Sydney.
CEF coordinator Sue Rogan said that the fund is a not for profit local fund raising committee supporting local students who may not have had the financial support to pursue further post school education and achieve their goals.
"Millthorpe, Blayney, Orange and Molong students are able to apply if they live or went to school in these locations," she said.
"There are 24 students this year who the committee of eight support with financial assistance and a buddy system."
Applications are open July 1. Students in Year 12 are encouraged to apply for a grant from $500 - $3000.
There are a range of other opportunities for students to access support funding from the National Foundation once they are a local grant recipient.
To make a donation or to apply for a grant head to https://cef.org.au/foundations/orange/
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
