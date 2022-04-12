Decision made to dissolve Carcoar Village Association

news, local-news,

For over 20 years the Carcoar Village Association has given the tiny village of 300 people a voice on council. It helped implement many important projects, including the regeneration of Pound Flat on the Belubula River and the Carcoar Village community plan, outlining the priority projects for the next ten years. They've built and maintained the village website and Facebook page as well as supporting all manner of projects including the saving of St Paul's Anglican Church and the upgrade of the mobile phone tower. For thousands of people every year the CVA's greatest achievement is the running of the popular Carcoar Village Fair held on Australia Day. READ ALSO: The difficult decision to dissolve the CVA was made during an extraordinary meeting last week. Former president Eric Foote said that in hindsight the CVA has existed much longer than many expected. "The CVA may well have folded in 2015 following the discovery of various irregularities, but ultimately the members persevered and came back more robust with a reinvigorated Village Fair," he said. Like many events it was COVID-19 that quenched the community's fire in the belly. "It took two years of lockdowns to take away the momentum. This uncertainty, coupled with division in the membership, finally brought the association to a close." Mr Foote said that it had been deemed that the CVA had really run its course and other groups in the village were better placed to further the community interests, and the Carcoar Village Fair is now safely in the hands of a group that has the numbers to help run it. "It takes a lot of people to organise the Village Fair and as a result the Carcoar Sport and Recreation Association will take on the running of the Australia Day Fair, and CVA funds will be dispersed to them and other Carcoar associations for their own projects," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/e880f69d-7a38-405c-9fb8-a5891e379daf.JPG/r54_925_2464_2287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg