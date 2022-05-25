Millthorpe's Commercial Hotel reopens with new faces behind the bar

news, local-news,

Millthorpe's Commercial Hotel has had a difficult re-birth since siblings Andrew and Kath Logan first purchased and then began the rejuvenation of the hotel in early 2020. COVID lockdowns and staff shortages have hampered their original plans for the hotel and for a brief period the pair were running the hotel themselves, which they never intended to do. When they closed the doors at the end of 2021 for a Christmas break, they stayed that way and after they both commenced new jobs, the quest was on to find someone to either lease or purchase the hotel outright. The pub now has a number of new welcoming faces scurrying around the place and the main two are the new licensees Rod England and Rebekah Sanders. Just as you wouldn't become a butcher if you are a vegetarian, you don't become a publican if you don't like beer. Thankfully, Mr England loves beer and plans on having a few taps dedicated to craft brews. READ ALSO: "I've registered the name 'Millthorpe Brewing Company' and will start to brew locally through a contract brewer before we get everything up and running," he said. Five years ago Mr England was unsuccessful in an attempt to buy the hotel and is now taking out a 12 month lease. They're not just minding the fort though, they have strong plans to build a successful business for locals and the tourists that flock to the village. "I used to drink here and love pubs and beer," he said. "We're looking at getting some live music, utilising the beer garden better and on every Sunday each month have a different cuisine on show." Initial opening hours are from 12 to 10pm Thursday to Saturday and 12 - 4pm on Sundays. Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/eb885845-42ec-48df-8b4d-40e6fecc7449.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg