The smell of Dagwood dogs and the sound of woodcutting will once again fill the Neville showground when the Neville Show comes back bigger and better than ever this year thanks to NSW Government support after a two-year absence. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole MP said a $15,000 Country Shows Support Package grant would give the Neville Show Society the boost needed to ensure the 2022 show goes on. "The Neville Show is a fantastic local tradition, and this grant will ensure it continues to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come," Mr Toole said. The $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that are planned across NSW in 2022. "It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," Mr Toole said. READ ALSO: "Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities - they not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush." "These grants will provide certainty to show organisers that they can lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses." "It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show." Funding of up to $15,000 is available to small shows with an audience of less than 2,000 people across all event days, while medium and large shows can apply for up to $30,000 and $45,000 respectively. The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens. For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/CountryShows.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/cb0dbae4-c304-42be-ab32-012be42c4fe2.JPG/r15_307_6001_3689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg