Voting booths reveal a lot about the nature of Blayney shire

news, local-news,

There's been a lot of analysis on what went wrong for the Liberal Party across Australia on Saturday, but one coalition member, Calare's Andrew Gee, managed to pull off one of the rare highlights for the coalition by increasing his primary vote with a swing of 3.56 per cent. Mr Gee garnered 48.27 per cent of the first preferences with Independent contender Kate Hook putting up an admirable fight and landing 20.56 per cent of the vote. As per the ballot paper the results overall in Calare are: When we look at the individual polling booths in the Blayney Shire we can see just how much difference there is between each booth. BARRY: BLAYNEY: CARCOAR: LYNDHURST: MANDURAMA: MILLTHORPE: The figures show that there is a distinct difference between the voting patterns of the smaller villages and Blayney compared to those in Millthorpe. READ ALSO: Andrew Gee polled at his lowest in Millthorpe as did all of the conservative candidates. Millthorpe was Ms Hook's best booth with 33.10 percent, 13 percentage points above her average, being counted. Despite the backing of the United Australia Party's $100 million war chest, Adam Jannis's vote at every booth never got above that of Bathurst Real Estate identity and One Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker. Similarly the Labor party vote was consistently greater than that of the Greens and was highest of all in Carcoar and Blayney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/7216c8ee-3d57-42eb-b55e-6e271152a9f7.jpg/r3_396_5566_3539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg