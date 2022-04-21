news, local-news,

The Blayney Bears will only have the one side running onto King George Oval in 2022 with the League Tag side unable to source enough players to field a team. Bear's president Adam Hornby said that there were two factors in play that has led to the girl's side not being able to find the numbers. "We've run out of girls and there has been a big shift towards the tackle version of the game now for some time," he said. "There has also been a lot of the original side that won the premiership that have moved away for university or to better themselves through employment." READ ALSO: The decline of league tag has also impacted the Mudgee Dragons, a town with a bigger drawing population than Blayney. With female tackle games drawing decent crowds, Hornby believes that potentially it will become the more attractive option for those looking to enjoy a game of footy. "I won't be shocked if over the next three or four years it will be tackle football and not league tag being played on a Sunday," he said. This Sunday at Wade Park at 11am the reserve grade side will be taking on the Orange Hawks in a trial match before the season proper that commences at 12pm on Sunday May 1 at KGO against Mudgee. After the match this Sunday the season's opening celebrations will take part with two-up at the Royal Hotel from 3pm onwards.

