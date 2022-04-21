news, local-news,

We're sure that the foundations of the Blayney Anglican Parish hall can cope, but the folding tables are certainly feeling the weight of hundreds of books waiting to be purchased at this weekend's annual book fair. It's the parish's biggest single fundraising event and organiser Elizabeth Russ said that the fair, which runs this Friday and Saturday and next, will be yet another success with loads of titles still coming in, even if the shut-off date has well passed. READ ALSO: "We had a lot of non-fiction books for everyone to read and we were a bit worried about the lack of fiction," she said. "But just recently there has been a big surge of fiction coming in and that's just fantastic." Fiction lovers will enjoy having a chat on Saturday April 30 at 10.30 with local author Kim Kelly who will be discussing her latest book Ratcatcher. Opening hours are Friday 22 April - Saturday 23 April and Friday 29 April - Saturday 30 April. 8.30am - 4.30pm. CASH ONLY The trading table will also be open.

