news, local-news,

As the Blayney shire continues to grow, Millthorpe's expansion in particular has emboldened Blayney Shire Council to make six changes to the Blayney Local Environment Plan 2012 Millthorpe and surrounds. Council's Director of Planning and Environmental Services Mark Dicker said that Millthorpe was now big enough to have two zones, both village and residential, and by doing so would clarify what developments can occur in each zone. "The village zone is very open and you can have any development right next door to a residential home," he said. "Millthorpe is developed enough now that those uses shouldn't be open slather anymore.' Some of those developments include truck depots, brothels, warehouses, retail premises, garden or hardware supplies and function centres. The village area would be concentrated around the Pym Street area down to the railway station, along Elliott Street and up Victoria Street. Within the residential area smaller enterprises can still operate and amongst that extensive list are neighbourhood shops, camping grounds, caravan parks seniors housing and interestingly, oyster aquaculture. Other changes are the clarification of the minimum lot size for the R5 large lot residential zone north of Millthorpe which will become 4,000 metres squared if it's serviced or two hectares un-serviced. Three properties will have a new dwelling permissibility clause applied to them in the RU1 primary production zone and 78 Clover Ridge Road will be changed from RU1 to R5 large lot residential. Speaking at the Millthorpe Village Committee meeting on Wednesday night Mr Dicker said that the permissibility clause would mostly benefit other villages. "In villages like Lyndhurst and Neville there are a number of properties which are within 500 metres of the village but can't be built on at the moment," he said. "This new clause will allow a lot more development on those blocks. Mr Dicker said that he welcomes any feedback on the changes and is expecting some lively chatter when residents receive the information in the mail. "I hope that residents understand that outside that core area it's mostly residential and we need to reflect that," he said. Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/e106695b-b686-414c-a9e2-01e72fe74a4b.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg