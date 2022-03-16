  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Millthrope Road, Shadforth east of Orange

Local News
ACCIDENT SCENE: A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. PHOTO: TROY PEARSON. TNV
ACCIDENT SCENE: A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. PHOTO: TROY PEARSON. TNV

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the central west overnight.

About 1.30am on Wednesday, March 16, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Millthorpe Road, near the intersection of Floyd Road, Shadforth, about 15km east of Orange.

Police attended and found a Holden Commodore utility had crashed into a tree.

The driver and sole occupant - believed to be a 23-year-old man who is yet to be formally identified - died at the scene.

Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

SAD NEWS: Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene. Photo: FILE.

SAD NEWS: Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene. Photo: FILE.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

This story Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Central West first appeared on Central Western Daily.