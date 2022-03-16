news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the central west overnight. About 1.30am on Wednesday, March 16, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Millthorpe Road, near the intersection of Floyd Road, Shadforth, about 15km east of Orange. Police attended and found a Holden Commodore utility had crashed into a tree. The driver and sole occupant - believed to be a 23-year-old man who is yet to be formally identified - died at the scene. Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

