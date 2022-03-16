Final preparations are in place for another big Blayney Show

news, local-news,

The committee behind the 2022 Blayney Show are ready and raring to bring another successful show to the shire and the new president Ben Meeks said that everything was all coming together. "It's been a great learning curve," he said, "There's not been anything too chaotic just yet but everything happens come Thursday and Friday." It's on those two days that the exhibition halls are opened, the kitchens cleaned and readied for the crowds and the stalls begin to fill with stock. READ ALSO: One of the great uncertainties of any show is the number of people, and their horses, that will show up to participate in the numerous equestrian events planned. "There has certainly been a lot of strong interest so far," Mr Meeks said. As many younger people return to the land and the increase in interest in all things rural during the pandemic, Mr Meeks said that the cattle and sheep sections are very popular and are the backbone of every show. "We're having a really strong season at the moment so it will be good to see livestock in a good condition and presented well." This year the Blayney Show committee along with Blayney Shire Council are putting in place a solution that splits the two main user groups into differing access points. Visitors to the show will be directed by Variable Message Signs to travel up Hill Street, then along Gerty Street before turning right onto Marshall's Lane and into the showgrounds. Equestrian entries and other exhibitors will enter directly off the Mid-Western Highway and onto Marshall's Lane before entering their own entrance gate. As a once a year event the economics of applying electronic sales at the gate just don't add up so it's important that those who love cashless shopping that they either purchase a ticket through the Blayney show website or get some cash from the lone ATM in town. GATE ENTRY PRICES $10 adult $5 school children (preschool children FREE) $5 concession $30 family (2 adults and children to 16 years) Car entry and parking FREE. www.blayneyshow.com.au for online tickets

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/932bbcd2-bf80-4285-aa15-00fdca58235e.JPG/r0_253_6000_3643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg