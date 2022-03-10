news, local-news,

The last time the dining area of Club Millthorpe resounded to the tones of a multitude of amateur musicians belting out a tune was just before lockdown was introduced back in March of 2020. Now two years later the Open Mic nights organised by Alyson Lavers of Millthorpe Vocal Coaching are back. On Friday April 1 the club will play host to the event and Ms Lavers said that the event is open to absolutely everyone. READ ALSO: "Poetry, covers, originals, comedians it doesn't matter, everyone is welcome," she said. With 15 minute brackets for each performer Ms Lavers is expecting at least 10 performers to get up to perform. "There's been a lack of entertainment in Millthorpe for too long,' she said. "Now that we can get out and enjoy ourselves and support the Millthorpe Bowling Club, we should." A PA system with microphones will be provided however people will need to bring their own instruments. The open mic nights will start at 7pm and run until the last musician drops. For more information contact Alyson on 0458 001 332.

