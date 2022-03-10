Juniors ready for action in 2022

news, local-news,

As the weather cools the cricket balls and bats are packed away and the footballs are pumped up and passed around the backyards of Blayney. President of the Blayney Junior Rugby League Shane Hobby is inviting all players and parents to come along to a special sign on and fun day, complete with a free sausage sizzle, at King George Oval on Thursday March 10 from 4-6pm. Hobby said that the club had set their registration cost at $100 so that families that had Active Kids vouchers could sign up without paying any excess. "We'll have iPads at the oval this afternoon to help anyone sign-up that maybe haven't yet," he said. The new committee is enthusiastic about this season despite the low numbers in the older grades. "The grades from Under 6 to under 11 are all full and we'll still accept new players of course, but we seem to lose them when they get to high school so it's hard to field teams from under 12's up to the 16's," Hobby said. As women's sport takes off the club is keen to sign up some more League Tag players as well on Thursday afternoon. The flow on effect of the juniors through to the senior rugby side is important for Hobby who wants to see the players gathering at KGO. "Without the juniors playing, we won't have a seniors team," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/977e545c-c3be-43ef-9bfc-010d043b64cc.jpg/r1495_1067_4893_2987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg