When Wiradjuri woman Fiona Harrison began her chocolate business Chocolate on Purpose in Millthorpe 10 years ago, the idea of adding native ingredients such as gulalung (finger limes) and mourao (mountain pepperberry) was at times a challenge for those strolling up to the market stall for a sweet treat. "People would see the sign saying chocolate and they would come over, and when they would see the flavours and their brains would be going 'what's going on?' and they were very interested," she said. "For the eight years that I was at farmers' markets I was really testing recipes, getting feedback from customers and making sure that I could infuse the flavours and make combinations that really work together." READ ALSO: From markets to a major online presence is the next stage in Ms Harrison's chocolate adventure as she's been selected among just 12 women-led businesses across the country to take part in the pilot of an Australian-first partnership between two women-focused online business platforms. The link between Global Sisters' online marketplace and Lift Women's crowdfunding platform will help Ms Harrison grow her business and subsequently help other indigenous businesses succeed. The Lift Women's crowdfunding platform will allow her to purchase a tempering machine to increase production. "The greater my capacity the greater is my ability to make an impact because with every extra production run I can increase what I'm buying from an indigenous native ingredients farmer," she said. For more information head to: https://www.liftwomen.com/projects/connect-to-ancient-indigenous-culture-through-storytelling-with-chocolate/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/71407f7c-97b7-4eae-956c-f3dc63816e03.jpg/r503_292_3111_1766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg