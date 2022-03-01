news, local-news,

Most playgrounds are ringing to the sound of children screaming as they play, but currently at Millthorpe Public School that sound has been split in two, and it all comes with the welcome hum of a background of construction noise. The construction of a two-storey learning hub with 10 new flexible learning spaces, a new library and additional practical activity spaces has begun with preliminary earthworks now underway. In addition to the new learning space existing buildings will be upgraded to provide a new administration area and staff rooms, and the heritage block will be internally renovated. The contract has been awarded to Lipman Pty Ltd and work will be ongoing throughout the school year with hopes that it will be ready in term one of 2023. Principal Penny Granger said that the school has spent a lot of time in the design process to get it right. With work now underway staff have had to modify the way it organises breaks, but the students were enjoying seeing the work unfold. "We've split the lunchtime and recess into two because the playground has been reduced but the students are just fascinated by all the work that's happening out the windows," she said. "This is a once in a lifetime experience for them to see their school grow around them. They're all very excited and we may get a few builders and engineers out of it." Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the upgrade is an exciting addition that will deliver modern resources to local students both now and for generations to come. "I'm looking forward to the construction phase of this upgrade and to the benefits it will bring students in the area," Mr Toole said. "We want students to have the best learning facilities no matter where they live." Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/aadd6c67-d026-4903-8a70-493c9795b511.JPG/r720_970_4840_3298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg