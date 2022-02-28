Ten4Ten program is a great opportunity for year 11 students in Blayney
Year 11 students from across the Blayney shire are invited to apply for a spot in the inaugural Ten4Ten Leadership Dialogue, and Blayney councillor and business operator Michelle Pryse-Jones is ready to guide her candidate to success.
"The type of person who would benefit from the program is someone who is looking for opportunity and can see the value of a program like Ten4Ten," she said.
"If they're inclusive in nature, have great interpersonal skill, are articulate and are a lifelong learner, then this is the sort of program that they will really benefit from."
This is the third year of the program and although COVID-19 had impacted some of the activities that those being mentored could attend, this year is looking far more promising with some of the events including:
- Attend a meet and greet event, followed by dinner, with ten local community leaders and innovators
- Visit NSW Parliament House in Sydney, where they will be hosted by the State Member for Orange, Phil Donato MP
- Visit Parliament House in Canberra, where they will be hosted by the Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, MP
- Attend a Business Leaders Breakfast hosted by RDA Central West
- Connect with and be mentored by our inspiring community leaders and innovators.
Regional Development Australia Central West is hosting the event and RDA Central West director, Wayne Sunderland said the mentors will offer participating students an opportunity to be part of a unique and inspiring experience with these recognisable local leaders.
"Students have the opportunity to learn from and connect with our community leaders through this experience, while also getting a direct insight into what career opportunities are available right here in the Central West."
Mr. Sunderland also explained that there is great value in the program for senior students as they navigate their final two years at high school and consider what opportunities lie ahead after graduation.
"This is an important chapter for Year 11 students and TEN4TEN offers another source of guidance and a new perspective on what careers they could pursue here in the region," he said.
All the mentors are:
- Amy van de Ven, Franchisee of Quest Orange
- Reg Kidd, Former Mayor of Orange and Deputy Chair of RDA Central West
- Phil Donato MP, State Member for Orange
- Andrew Gee MP, Federal Member for Calare, Minister for Defense Personnel and Minister for Veterans Affairs
- Jack Evans, Retailer, Councilor at Orange City Council and President of Business Orange
- Hamish Munro, CEO of Pairtree Intelligence Pty Ltd
- David Waddell, CEO of Orange City Council
- Julia Andrews, Director of External Engagement, Charles Sturt University, Bathurst &
- Orange Campuses
- Michelle Pryse Jones, Business Owner, Councilor at Blayney Shire Council and Board Member for Orange 360
- Jessica Hickman, Founder of Bullyology
Students are reminded that applications close Wednesday, 9 March 2022 and can be submitted online via the RDA Central West website at https://rdacentralwest.org.au/projects/ten4ten/
To apply, students are asked to outline why they believe they should be selected to take part in the program in 100 words or less. For more information email RDA Central West at commsevents@rdacentralwest.org.au.
